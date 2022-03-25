Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €161.45 ($177.42).

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

SIX2 stock traded down €5.00 ($5.49) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €130.00 ($142.86). 40,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31. Sixt has a 52 week low of €101.30 ($111.32) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($187.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €142.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €143.82.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

