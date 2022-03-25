Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of Sientra stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,599. The company has a market capitalization of $153.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. Sientra has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sientra by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 106,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sientra by 45,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

