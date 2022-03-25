Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIA. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities started coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.84.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$15.41. The company had a trading volume of 162,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$13.21 and a twelve month high of C$16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.03.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.