Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $150.74

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.74 and traded as low as $142.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $142.59, with a volume of 19,911 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

