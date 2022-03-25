Short Interest in Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Declines By 84.1%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the February 28th total of 221,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

TRATF traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962. Traton has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRATF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Traton in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

