Short Interest in The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Rises By 800.0%

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Siam Commercial Bank Public stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. 1,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.2504 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

