Short Interest in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Declines By 91.5%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the February 28th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

