Short Interest in Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Declines By 97.8%

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RLBD traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Real Brands has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Real Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture of hemp based products. It offers tinctures, creams, and lotions. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in North Providence, RI.

