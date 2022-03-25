Short Interest in Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Declines By 97.8%

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RLBD traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Real Brands has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.18.
About Real Brands
