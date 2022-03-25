Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Rises By 1,426.1%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 1,426.1% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,085,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NICH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 460,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,830. Nitches has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
Nitches Company Profile (Get Rating)
