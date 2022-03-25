Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Rises By 1,426.1%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 1,426.1% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,085,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NICH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 460,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,830. Nitches has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Get Nitches alerts:

Nitches Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.