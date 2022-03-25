Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Increases By 478.0%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 478.0% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MNXXF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 234,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,396. Manganese X Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.
