Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Increases By 478.0%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 478.0% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MNXXF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 234,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,396. Manganese X Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

About Manganese X Energy (Get Rating)

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include the Battery Hill manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick; and Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 44 contiguous mining titles totaling approximately 2,568 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.