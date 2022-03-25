Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Expands By 1,274.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,300 shares, a growth of 1,274.5% from the February 28th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 4,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 313.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 105,645 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

