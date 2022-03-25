Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Expands By 1,274.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,300 shares, a growth of 1,274.5% from the February 28th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 4,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
