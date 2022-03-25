Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Expands By 587.0%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 587.0% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1,049.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 126,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 115,431 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,744,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 272,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock remained flat at $$8.99 during trading hours on Friday. 956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,715. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

