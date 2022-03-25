Short Interest in CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Decreases By 92.1%

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CEOS stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,522. CeCors has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarnia, Canada.

