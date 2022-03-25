Short Interest in CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Decreases By 92.1%

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CEOS stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,522. CeCors has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.
About CeCors (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CeCors (CEOS)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for CeCors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeCors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.