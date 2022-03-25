Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Expands By 15,600.0%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 15,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVAT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,902. Cavitation Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Cavitation Technologies (Get Rating)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company offers Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

