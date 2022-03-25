Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Increases By 663.8%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 663.8% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BCEKF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. 27,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,519. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

