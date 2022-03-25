Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Declines By 99.4%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the February 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APHLF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 610,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,135. Alpha Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

