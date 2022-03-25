Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of JDG opened at GBX 7,500 ($98.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,265.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,627.30. The company has a market cap of £473.85 million and a PE ratio of 47.11. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 5,700 ($75.04) and a one year high of GBX 8,800 ($115.85).
About Judges Scientific (Get Rating)
