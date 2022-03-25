Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 7,500 ($98.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,265.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,627.30. The company has a market cap of £473.85 million and a PE ratio of 47.11. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 5,700 ($75.04) and a one year high of GBX 8,800 ($115.85).

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

