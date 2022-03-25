Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Update

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SHMUY has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Shimizu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shimizu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

SHMUY stock remained flat at $$26.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 454. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shimizu has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

Shimizu ( OTCMKTS:SHMUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Shimizu had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

About Shimizu (Get Rating)

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

