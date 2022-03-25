Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE) Trading Down 65.4%

Shale Oil International Inc (OTCMKTS:SHLE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 65.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Get Shale Oil International alerts:

Shale Oil International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHLE)

Shale Oil International Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It has rights to conduct mineral exploration activities in the Dolly Varden South property located in Elko County, Gilman Gold property situated in Lander County, and Hercules property located in Lyon County in Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shale Oil International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shale Oil International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.