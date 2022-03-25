Sepio Capital LP Sells 643 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,822,000 after purchasing an additional 57,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,573 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.42. 4,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,507. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.42. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

