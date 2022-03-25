Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,755 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.00. 58,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.