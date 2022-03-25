Sepio Capital LP Purchases 2,689 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Chevron stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,518,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.