Sepio Capital LP Purchases 2,374 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 275,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

PGR traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $116.06. 80,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,380. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $100.15.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.