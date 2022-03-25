Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,309 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,767 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,845,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,611,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $17.83. 1,115,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,552,878. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock worth $1,046,857,167.

CPNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.