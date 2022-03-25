Sepio Capital LP Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned about 6.11% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 148,943 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 29,768.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 86,030 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $952,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 112,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,812. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

