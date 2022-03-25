Sepio Capital LP Has $4.61 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,396 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.04. The stock had a trading volume of 319,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

