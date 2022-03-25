Sepio Capital LP Has $15.65 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

NYSE:V traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.63. The company had a trading volume of 117,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,555. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.42. The company has a market capitalization of $416.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

