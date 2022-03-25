Sepio Capital LP Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,505.51. 983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,630. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,120.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,504.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,281.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,262.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

