Sepio Capital LP Has $1.02 Million Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 44.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

Shares of UI stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $283.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,596. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.14 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.05.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.68). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $431.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

