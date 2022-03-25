Sentinel Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.31 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $56.02 million and $2.31 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00068851 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00018391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005043 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000965 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

