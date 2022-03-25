Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.29.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $3.60 on Friday, hitting $162.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $162.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

