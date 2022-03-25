Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sema4 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Sema4 has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sema4 will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Sema4 news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,015 shares of company stock worth $184,199 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

