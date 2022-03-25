SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Cut to $12.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199. 86.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

