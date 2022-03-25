Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,350 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $116.05 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

