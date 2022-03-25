Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 764 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 806,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,024,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

