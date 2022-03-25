Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 4,691 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $297.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.