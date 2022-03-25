Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $113.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $122.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STX. Wedbush raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.43.

Shares of STX stock opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

