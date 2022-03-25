Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.96

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.96 and traded as high as C$25.00. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$24.07, with a volume of 136,430 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -445.74.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

