Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.96

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.96 and traded as high as C$25.00. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$24.07, with a volume of 136,430 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -445.74.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)
See Also
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.