SCYNEXIS (SCYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

SCYX stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 639.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth about $187,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.