SCYNEXIS (SCYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.
SCYX stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile (Get Rating)
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
