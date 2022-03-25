Scotiabank Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$20.50

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 128.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIL. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.57.

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.95. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

