SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,622. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.32.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

