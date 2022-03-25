Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,352 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $50,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after acquiring an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,371,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,114,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,034. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

