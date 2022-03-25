Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SISXF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. Savaria has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

