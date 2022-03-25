Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.88

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.88 and traded as high as $24.80. Sasol shares last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 143,003 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
