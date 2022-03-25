Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €396.40 ($435.60) and last traded at €395.00 ($434.07). Approximately 66,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €391.40 ($430.11).
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €418.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €509.63.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3)
Read More
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.