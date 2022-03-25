Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 800 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.53) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.06) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 713.38 ($9.39).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 509.20 ($6.70) on Tuesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.42). The company has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 596.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 609.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($126,382.31). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,101.00). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070.

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.