Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SZG. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.96 ($38.42).

SZG stock opened at €46.02 ($50.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 4.16. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €22.45 ($24.67) and a 12-month high of €44.64 ($49.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.04.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

