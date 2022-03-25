salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion-$32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.78 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.930-$0.940 EPS.

CRM traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.79. 151,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,733,099. The firm has a market cap of $207.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.29 and a 200 day moving average of $251.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,817 shares of company stock worth $28,217,460. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,532,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

