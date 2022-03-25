S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €28.00 by Warburg Research

S&T (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.00 ($30.77) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on S&T in a report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on S&T in a report on Monday.

Shares of S&T stock opened at €16.90 ($18.57) on Wednesday. S&T has a one year low of €11.22 ($12.33) and a one year high of €24.20 ($26.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.76 and its 200 day moving average is €17.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

