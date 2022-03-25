Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of R. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

R traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $80.79. 17,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

